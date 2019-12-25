$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) to report $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tristate Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Tristate Capital reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tristate Capital will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tristate Capital.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.39 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tristate Capital from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley set a $27.00 target price on shares of Tristate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

NASDAQ TSC traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.03. 22,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $762.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.08. Tristate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tristate Capital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,491,000 after purchasing an additional 80,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tristate Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 16.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,232,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,293,000 after purchasing an additional 173,682 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the second quarter valued at about $3,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

