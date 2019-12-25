$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) will report $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Agnico Eagle Mines posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agnico Eagle Mines.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $683.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.74.

Shares of AEM stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.34. The company had a trading volume of 477,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,157. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.03 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.42. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.