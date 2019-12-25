-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) will announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Neurotrope’s earnings. Neurotrope reported earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurotrope will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.30) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Neurotrope.

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRP shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Maxim Group lowered Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

NTRP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 76,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,396. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.97. Neurotrope has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurotrope during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neurotrope by 21.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 47,609 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Neurotrope by 144.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 35,464 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurotrope during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Neurotrope by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Neurotrope Company Profile

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

