$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.32. Avid Technology posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Avid Technology had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $93.46 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVID shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub cut Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

NASDAQ:AVID remained flat at $$8.36 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,797. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.68. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $359.90 million, a P/E ratio of 69.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 505.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 7.5% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

