$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) will report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.28. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $935.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.42 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 0.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOL shares. Buckingham Research raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.76.

Shares of GOL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,182. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -126.43 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 46.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 12.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 6.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

