$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.26. Lions Gate Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lions Gate Entertainment.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.67 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.86%.

LGF.A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE LGF.A traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.49. 972,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.22.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

