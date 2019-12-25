$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Cognex posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.78 million. Cognex had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $53.00 price objective on Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cognex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.77. 175,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,747. Cognex has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $57.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

In other news, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $4,118,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 143,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $7,617,509.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,617,509.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 466,202 shares of company stock valued at $24,246,619 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 622.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 77.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

