$0.11 EPS Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. Ceridian HCM reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

CDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $265,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2,627.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 32.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.73. 339,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,466. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $31.91 and a 1-year high of $67.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,334.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day moving average is $53.08.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

