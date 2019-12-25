$0.11 EPS Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. Ceridian HCM reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

CDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $265,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2,627.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 32.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.73. 339,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,466. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $31.91 and a 1-year high of $67.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,334.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day moving average is $53.08.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.