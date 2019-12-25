$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. Under Armour posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Under Armour.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $14.00 target price on Under Armour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Under Armour stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 669,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,866. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.85 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 19,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $306,472.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 34.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Under Armour (UA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.