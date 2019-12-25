-$0.07 EPS Expected for AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AXT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). AXT reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXTI shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut AXT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AXT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AXT in the second quarter worth $54,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in AXT in the second quarter worth $59,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AXT during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in AXT by 35.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares during the period. 53.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXTI stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,913. The company has a market capitalization of $162.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.47. AXT has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

