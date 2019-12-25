$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) to post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Editas Medicine posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 113.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.34) to ($2.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 842.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.53%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

NASDAQ:EDIT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.63. 215,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,734. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.65. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $32.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,958,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,666 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,958,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,893 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,290,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,156,000 after acquiring an additional 355,256 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 623,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after acquiring an additional 193,031 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,545,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

