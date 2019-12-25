-$0.03 EPS Expected for Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avid Bioservices’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.04). Avid Bioservices reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avid Bioservices.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDMO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, First Analysis raised Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth $59,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

CDMO traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.03. 339,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.41 million, a P/E ratio of -47.24 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $8.10.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

