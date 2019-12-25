$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings. eGain reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. eGain had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 28.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on eGain in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum set a $8.00 target price on eGain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eGain in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in eGain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in eGain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGAN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 18,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,232. The company has a market capitalization of $248.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 0.64. eGain has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

