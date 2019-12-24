Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

Zimmer Biomet has a payout ratio of 12.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to earn $8.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $151.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.69. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $96.99 and a fifty-two week high of $151.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Leerink Swann raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.86.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

