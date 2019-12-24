Zilla (ZLA) Price Down 7.8% This Week

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last week, Zilla has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Zilla has a market cap of $293,456.00 and $7,631.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00184424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.01201849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025550 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120263 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

