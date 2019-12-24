Zeusshield (ZSC) Market Cap Tops $306,476.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Zeusshield has a market cap of $306,476.00 and $4,157.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00184416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.01201537 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025562 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00119992 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

