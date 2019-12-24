Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $212.77

Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $212.77 and traded as high as $260.12. Zebra Technologies shares last traded at $257.06, with a volume of 39,368 shares trading hands.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.13.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.01.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $198,903.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total value of $4,349,923.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,533 shares in the company, valued at $64,980,507.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,960 shares of company stock valued at $15,344,318. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 491.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 687,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,378,000 after purchasing an additional 570,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,785,000 after buying an additional 372,156 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 81.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 722,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,413,000 after buying an additional 325,532 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,547.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 297,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,323,000 after buying an additional 279,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,872,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.