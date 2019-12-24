Zacks: United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned United Fire Group an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UFCS shares. TheStreet lowered United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

In related news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 8,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $381,969.94. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 1,571.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UFCS traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,817. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.47. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $56.21.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter. United Fire Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

