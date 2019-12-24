Zacks: Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Given $1.30 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $1.30 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Seanergy Maritime an industry rank of 102 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHIP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHIP. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHIP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,632. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.93. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 80.98% and a negative net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $23.96 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

