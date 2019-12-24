Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MREO. Leerink Swann began coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Svb Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Mereo BioPharma Group stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $8.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.13.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a novel antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; MPH-966, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

