Zacks Investment Research Lowers Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) to Sell

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.48. 1,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,079. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.51. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $30.30.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). Analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 44.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

