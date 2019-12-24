Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) to Strong Sell

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. “

CNTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

NASDAQ CNTY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.00 million, a P/E ratio of 72.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.43. Century Casinos has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $10.41.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). Century Casinos had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $52.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Century Casinos by 137.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,279,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,407,000 after buying an additional 740,226 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,781,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,422,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after buying an additional 462,772 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

