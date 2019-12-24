Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Verso’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.90. Verso reported earnings of $1.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.70 million. Verso had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 15.45%.

VRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Verso from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

Shares of Verso stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $17.86. 7,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,124. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20. Verso has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $614.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.12.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,680,000 after purchasing an additional 327,462 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Verso by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,331,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,361,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Verso by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,115,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,053,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Verso by 16.2% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 716,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Verso by 51.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 697,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after buying an additional 238,193 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

