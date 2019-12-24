Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ranger Energy Services.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.65 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RNGR shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $7.00 price target on Ranger Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ranger Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Shares of RNGR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.65. 45,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54. Ranger Energy Services has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $8.76. The company has a market cap of $111.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 3.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 250,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. 26.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

