Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) to report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. Lattice Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lattice Semiconductor.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.06 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,334. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $21.58.

In other news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 71,400 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,382,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 13,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $261,438.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,237.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,847 shares of company stock worth $1,939,671. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 22,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 19.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 15.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.