Zacks: Brokerages Expect Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Iteris also posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Iteris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Northland Securities set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Iteris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Iteris in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Iteris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Iteris by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after buying an additional 187,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Iteris by 20.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,823,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 313,358 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Iteris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Iteris by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 139,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in Iteris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITI remained flat at $$4.97 on Tuesday. 6,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27. Iteris has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $6.69.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

