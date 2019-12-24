Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $950,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) will post $950,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the highest is $1.10 million. Aptinyx posted sales of $1.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year sales of $3.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 million to $3.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.56 million, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $4.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 1,523.09%.

APTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptinyx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

In other Aptinyx news, Director Robert J. Hombach acquired 50,000 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 56.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 263,458 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aptinyx in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 72,392 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. 1,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,646. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $121.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

