Zacks: Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports.
Zacks has also assigned Astrotech an industry rank of 53 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Astrotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Astrotech
Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.
