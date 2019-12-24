Zacks: Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Zacks has also assigned Astrotech an industry rank of 53 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Astrotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

ASTC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 40,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Astrotech has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

