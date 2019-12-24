Zacks: Analysts Expect US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. US Foods posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. US Foods had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USFD. Barclays upped their price target on US Foods from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 184,666 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $7,244,447.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,825.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 82.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in US Foods by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in US Foods by 1,041.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USFD traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $41.43. 436,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,422. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.86.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

