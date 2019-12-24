Zacks: Analysts Expect FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) to Post $0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for FireEye’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.03. FireEye posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FireEye.

Get FireEye alerts:

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $225.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 target price on FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 price target on shares of FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $105,914.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 405,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,858,359.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in FireEye by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 14,000 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 3.7% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,357 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 1.4% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 7.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 2.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,648 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FEYE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,911,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,130. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97. FireEye has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.01.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FireEye (FEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.