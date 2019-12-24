Zacks: Analysts Expect Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.16. Cogent Communications reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.50 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 6.91%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $65.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,564. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $66.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 406.35%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $158,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,454.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $35,072.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,183.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,236 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 4,287.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

