Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to report $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $0.99. Webster Financial posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

NYSE WBS traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $53.34. 144,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,712. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

In other news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,099 shares in the company, valued at $644,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,799.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $321,640 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 838,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

