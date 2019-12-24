Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Herman Miller’s earnings. Herman Miller posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herman Miller will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.70 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Herman Miller.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.10 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti cut their price target on Herman Miller from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered Herman Miller from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLHR. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 511,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,000 after acquiring an additional 283,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the second quarter worth about $12,265,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 26.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,672,000 after buying an additional 260,917 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 336.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 326,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,586,000 after acquiring an additional 251,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the second quarter worth about $6,743,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Herman Miller stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.00. 251,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,030. Herman Miller has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

