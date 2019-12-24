YEE Hits One Day Trading Volume of $184,820.00 (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last seven days, YEE has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One YEE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinTiger, ABCC and FCoin. YEE has a market cap of $1.26 million and $184,820.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YEE alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.58 or 0.06144374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000491 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029878 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001909 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022750 BTC.

About YEE

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, FCoin, CoinTiger, DigiFinex, OKEx, Huobi and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.