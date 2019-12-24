XEL Reaches Market Cap of $347,230.00 (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. XEL has a total market capitalization of $347,230.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. In the last seven days, XEL has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013407 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000657 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About XEL

XEL (CRYPTO:XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin . XEL’s official website is xel.org . The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

