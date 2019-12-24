Wright Investors Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) Trading Up 10.3%

Wright Investors Service Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:WISH)’s share price traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48, 1,861 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 5,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43.

Wright Investors Service Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WISH)

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, provides investment management, financial advisory, and investment research services to large and small investors in the United States. The company offers investment management products and services, including equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios for various plan types, such as defined benefit, annuity, self-directed and 401(k), health and welfare, and education and training plans to sponsors, trade unions, endowments, corporations, state and local governments, municipalities, and foundations.

