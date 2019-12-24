WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Global Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:GLBY) Declares $0.23 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Global Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:GLBY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of GLBY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.27. WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Global Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $27.99.

