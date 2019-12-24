WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of DGRS stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $37.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,026. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.49. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $38.27.

