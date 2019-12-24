WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1599 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSEARCA DES traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 28.61 ($0.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,579. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 27.16. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25.48 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 30.13 ($0.40).

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

