WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1599 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of NYSEARCA DES traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 28.61 ($0.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,579. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 27.16. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25.48 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 30.13 ($0.40).
About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund
