WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (BATS:USMF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (BATS:USMF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1166 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

USMF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.02. The stock had a trading volume of 23,984 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.60. WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

