WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1638 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EPS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.61. 140,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,974. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.82. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $36.84.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

