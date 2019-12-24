WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1638 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Shares of NYSEARCA:EPS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.61. 140,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,974. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.82. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $36.84.
About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund
Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.