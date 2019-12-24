WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.7914 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.
DFJ traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,811. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.91. WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $60.85 and a 52 week high of $75.89.
WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: Economic Reports
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.