WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.7914 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

DFJ traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,811. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.91. WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $60.85 and a 52 week high of $75.89.

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of dividend paying small-capitalization companies in Japan. After the 300 largest companies have been removed from the WisdomTree Japan Dividend Index, the remaining companies are chosen for inclusion in the Index.

