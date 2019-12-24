WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4773 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 59.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of DXJS traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $43.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,906. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.