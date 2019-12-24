WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3514 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
Shares of NYSEARCA:DTH traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $41.68. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,498. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.74. WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $42.32.
About WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund
Featured Story: Profit Margin
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.