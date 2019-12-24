WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3514 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DTH traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $41.68. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,498. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.74. WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $42.32.

About WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree DEFA Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree DEFA Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted Index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree DEFA Index.

