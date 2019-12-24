WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DOO) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DOO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3995 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
DOO stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.60. 89,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,750. WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $43.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.98.
WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.