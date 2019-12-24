WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,849. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12.

