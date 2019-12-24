WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0414 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA EPI traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $24.88. The stock had a trading volume of 699,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,585. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.38.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

