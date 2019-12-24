WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0414 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
NYSEARCA EPI traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $24.88. The stock had a trading volume of 699,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,585. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.38.
WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile
