WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (BATS:WFHY)

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.194 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of WFHY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,569 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.40. WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund has a one year low of $48.81 and a one year high of $51.83.

