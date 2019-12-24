WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:EUSC) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:EUSC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1219 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $33.00. 1,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,826. WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $33.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.68.

