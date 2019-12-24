WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3818 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of DGS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,347. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.78. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $41.04 and a 52 week high of $48.98.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.