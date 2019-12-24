WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3818 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Shares of DGS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,347. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.78. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $41.04 and a 52 week high of $48.98.
About WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund
